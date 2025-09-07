ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.50. ATRenew shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 379,228 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ATRenew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.24.

ATRenew announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RERE. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

