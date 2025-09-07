Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $141.91, but opened at $149.50. Lumentum shares last traded at $146.04, with a volume of 1,680,991 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.86.

Lumentum Trading Up 5.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.60.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.27 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $526,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,389.20. This trade represents a 11.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $314,209.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,588,851.93. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,687 shares of company stock valued at $8,398,352. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $213,503,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 82.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,745,000 after buying an additional 994,551 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $60,348,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth $82,983,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,122,000 after buying an additional 610,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

