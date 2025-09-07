Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 5140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KYOCY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kyocera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 105.38 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Kyocera had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyocera Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

