Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.25, but opened at $42.20. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 743,452 shares changing hands.
Newegg Commerce Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Insider Activity at Newegg Commerce
In related news, major shareholder Vladimir Galkin purchased 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,163,543.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,511,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,683,543.92. This represents a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,133,230 shares of company stock worth $37,525,071. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce
About Newegg Commerce
Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.
