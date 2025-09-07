Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $10.25. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 1,291,525 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on Canadian Solar and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $748.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The solar energy provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Canadian Solar had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Canadian Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,166 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,319 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 323,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 78,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

