Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.21 and last traded at $60.21, with a volume of 1653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.75.

Pershing Square Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

