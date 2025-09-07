ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.98, but opened at $11.66. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 5,137 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DZ Bank cut ThyssenKrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
ThyssenKrupp Price Performance
ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. ThyssenKrupp had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 2.40%.The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion.
About ThyssenKrupp
thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.
