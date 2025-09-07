Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $205.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $324.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $238.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair downgraded lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $340.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.79.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

lululemon athletica Trading Down 18.6%

LULU stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica has a 1-year low of $163.98 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.38.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of lululemon athletica

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About lululemon athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.