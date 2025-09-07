UBS Group Lowers lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $185.00

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $238.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.49 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $167.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.64 and its 200-day moving average is $265.38. lululemon athletica has a 1 year low of $163.98 and a 1 year high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

