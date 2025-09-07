Antony Ressler Sells 161,656 Shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony Ressler sold 161,656 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.05, for a total value of $28,944,506.80. Following the sale, the chairman owned 577,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,376,666.10. This represents a 21.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ares Management Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.36.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 258.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,936,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,626,179,000 after buying an additional 1,746,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,308,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,218,084,000 after buying an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,280,000 after buying an additional 244,286 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,354,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,735,000 after buying an additional 152,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,902,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,941,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

