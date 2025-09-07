NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $12,285,360.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Dawn Hudson sold 72,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $12,285,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 386,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,014,528.81. The trade was a 15.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $167.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.73 and a 200 day moving average of $140.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

