WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) Insider Richard White Sells 703,300 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 703,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$98.17, for a total transaction of A$69,042,961.00.

WiseTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 155.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Get WiseTech Global alerts:

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable and empower logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.