Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Middleby to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

Middleby stock opened at $144.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Middleby has a 12-month low of $118.09 and a 12-month high of $182.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $977.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 237.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 366,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,614,000 after buying an additional 257,669 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Middleby by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Garden Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

