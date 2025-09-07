Michael Benkowitz Sells 22,500 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total transaction of $9,396,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $400.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.80. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $436.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.