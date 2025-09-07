Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Insider Sells $6,147,488.70 in Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Chizen sold 246,590 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $6,147,488.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 368,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,196,028.82. The trade was a 40.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Informatica Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -619.13, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Informatica Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55.

Get Informatica alerts:

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $407.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.76 million. Informatica had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Informatica

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 11.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 24,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 50,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFA. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 price target on Informatica in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFA

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.