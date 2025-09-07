Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Insider Sells $6,147,488.70 in Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Chizen sold 246,590 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $6,147,488.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 368,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,196,028.82. The trade was a 40.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Informatica Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -619.13, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Informatica Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55.
Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $407.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.76 million. Informatica had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on INFA. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 price target on Informatica in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
