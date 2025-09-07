Sundar Pichai Sells 32,500 Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, August 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $6,497,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total transaction of $6,377,475.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1%

Alphabet stock opened at $235.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $236.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.56.

View Our Latest Report on GOOG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its position in Alphabet by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.