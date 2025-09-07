Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) Insider Buys A$5,061,850.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Free Report) insider Jack (John) Cowin acquired 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$15.11 per share, with a total value of A$5,061,850.00.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.94.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 144.0%. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.91%.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.
