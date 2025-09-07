Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $IMCR

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,971 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Immunocore worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Immunocore by 3,318.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter worth approximately $663,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Stock Up 5.5%

Immunocore stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 0.77. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.96 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Zacks Research cut Immunocore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMCR

Immunocore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.