ReNew Energy Global PLC $RNW Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,262 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ReNew Energy Global worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.89. ReNew Energy Global PLC has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $480.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global PLC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

