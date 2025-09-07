Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 70,268 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. $AXGN

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 166.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,268 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXGN. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3,884.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $735.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

Several research analysts have commented on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

