Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,439 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Payoneer Global worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,593,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44,087 shares during the period. Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 2,262.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,215,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,128 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 559.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,132,000 after buying an additional 1,467,357 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.65 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $260.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

