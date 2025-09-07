Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in TaskUs, Inc. $TASK

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 913.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,688 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 281,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 57,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 1,153.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W cut TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on TaskUs from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

TaskUs Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $18.18 on Friday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.