Royal Bank of Canada Buys 293,111 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,111 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.98% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $35,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

GSIE opened at $40.78 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

