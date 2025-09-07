Royal Bank of Canada Sells 23,906 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,906 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.19% of Williams-Sonoma worth $36,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $202.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,617,782.86. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.11.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

