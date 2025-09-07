Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,620,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,805 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $35,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

SCHX opened at $25.66 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

