Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $34,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,070.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total transaction of $196,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,775.30. The trade was a 11.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total transaction of $445,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,436.38. This trade represents a 24.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:SSD opened at $195.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.35 and a twelve month high of $197.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm had revenue of $631.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.