Royal Bank of Canada Has $33.48 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,371 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $33,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMCG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $82.92.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

