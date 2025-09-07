Royal Bank of Canada Has $33.89 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,827 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.00% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $33,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYF. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $123.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $126.58.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

