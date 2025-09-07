Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Methanex Corporation $MEOH

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 309,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.33% of Methanex worth $31,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methanex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MEOH. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Methanex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Methanex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.87. Methanex Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $54.49.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $808.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.04 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methanex Corporation will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

Methanex Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.