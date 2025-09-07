Royal Bank of Canada Has $31.97 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $31,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $213,092,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 2,586.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,486,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,290 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in PulteGroup by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,039,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,820,000 after purchasing an additional 713,534 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,698,000 after purchasing an additional 571,251 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $140.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

