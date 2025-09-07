Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 562,877 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 534.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 668,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 562,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Trex were worth $38,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 137.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Trex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 55.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

In other news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $98,708.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,123.54. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of TREX opened at $64.51 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $80.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.49 million. Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Trex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.