Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Audioeye from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Audioeye currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Audioeye alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEYE

Audioeye Stock Up 1.2%

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. Audioeye has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.82 million, a P/E ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 146,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,703.85. This represents a 5.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Audioeye

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Audioeye by 3,634.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Audioeye by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Audioeye by 74.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Audioeye by 19.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Audioeye by 44,300.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Audioeye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Audioeye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioeye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.