Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in FirstService Corporation $FSV

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 153.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,417,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,183,000 after buying an additional 224,125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $30,523,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 61.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 335,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,637,000 after acquiring an additional 127,846 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 52.3% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 362,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,123,000 after acquiring an additional 124,385 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 27.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 533,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,459,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $201.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.81. FirstService Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $203.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. FirstService had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.