Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 10,056 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $31,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 237,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.89. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

