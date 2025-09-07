UBS Group Increases Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $24.50

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $20.00 to $24.50 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

BASE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. William Blair cut shares of Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.47.

Couchbase stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.93. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 34.10%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 7,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $158,739.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,859.87. This represents a 39.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $385,396.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 377,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,469.60. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,452 shares of company stock worth $3,978,795. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Couchbase by 272.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 723.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

