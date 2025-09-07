Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s current price.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.00.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $334.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.31. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $356.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at $129,540,070.44. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,138.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 319,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,964,000 after purchasing an additional 293,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 201,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,733,000 after buying an additional 63,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

