AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $560.00 to $615.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AppLovin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $480.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.86.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP opened at $490.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $402.06 and its 200 day moving average is $347.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.44. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.49, for a total transaction of $86,498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,682,473.21. This trade represents a 52.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $37,893,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,147,536.16. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,158,288 shares of company stock valued at $515,437,023. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 62.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

