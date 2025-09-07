Trustmark Corporation $TRMK Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,736 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Trustmark by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,472,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,708 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 204,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 129,679 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Trustmark by 379.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 125,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 99,313 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 11.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 99,134 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Trustmark from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. Trustmark Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.21%.The firm had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

In other news, Director Gerard R. Host sold 20,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $807,135.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 158,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,276.40. This represents a 11.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcelo L. Eduardo sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $26,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,128.73. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,226 shares of company stock valued at $897,299 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

