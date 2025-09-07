Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Webull (NASDAQ:BULL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BULL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Webull from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Webull in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Webull Stock Down 2.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webull

Shares of NASDAQ:BULL opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Webull has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BULL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Webull during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Webull during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Webull in the second quarter valued at $673,000. HSG Holding Ltd purchased a new position in Webull in the second quarter valued at $113,109,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Webull in the second quarter worth about $85,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Webull Company Profile

Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

