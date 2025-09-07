Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.6%

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

