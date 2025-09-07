The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $122.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,947,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth $117,678,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,134,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,370,000 after purchasing an additional 936,718 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth $91,155,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 275.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 835,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,085,000 after purchasing an additional 613,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $124.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.11.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.51 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

