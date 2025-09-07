AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,148.9048.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AutoZone from $4,060.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

Insider Activity at AutoZone

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. This represents a 76.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $116,321,123. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,296,000 after acquiring an additional 65,368 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 371,123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,724,000 after acquiring an additional 935,230 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,535,000 after acquiring an additional 770,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $4,216.31 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,898.57 and a 1 year high of $4,248.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,929.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,744.98.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.