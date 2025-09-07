Brokerages Set ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT at $90.00

Shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of ArcBest in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised ArcBest from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

