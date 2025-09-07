iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.04 and last traded at $107.02, with a volume of 25627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.88.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average is $106.00.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,875,000. BIP Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,786,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.