JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.72 and last traded at $89.68, with a volume of 32327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.86.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JGRO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,302,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,441,000 after purchasing an additional 829,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,413,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,655,000 after purchasing an additional 769,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,351,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,901,000 after purchasing an additional 766,315 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,100,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,699,000 after purchasing an additional 680,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,740,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

