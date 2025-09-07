Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

TOL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $147.24 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $169.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average of $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,558,536.42. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,680. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,601 shares of company stock worth $5,183,374. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.