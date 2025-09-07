Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $141.63 and last traded at $141.04, with a volume of 11704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.89 and a 200 day moving average of $126.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

