Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given New $14.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on M. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

M stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. Macy’s has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 523.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

