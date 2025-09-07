Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $209.34 and last traded at $206.87, with a volume of 20996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.60.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.32.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.