Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given “Buy” Rating at Argus

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.92.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE SPG opened at $182.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $63,078.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,938.65. The trade was a 0.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stefan M. Selig acquired 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $34,884.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 31,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,324.49. This represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,428 shares of company stock valued at $387,271 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,051,262,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $724,937,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 133.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,206,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,512,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $212,592,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

